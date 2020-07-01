Rent Calculator
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
3582 Old Thompson Road
Last updated September 23 2019 at 11:24 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3582 Old Thompson Road
3582 Old Thompson Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3582 Old Thompson Road, Cobb County, GA 30106
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**COMING SOON 9/30/2019** 3 bedroom 2 Bathroom home in Austell GA! Hurry in today to lease this home, it will not last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3582 Old Thompson Road have any available units?
3582 Old Thompson Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cobb County, GA
.
What amenities does 3582 Old Thompson Road have?
Some of 3582 Old Thompson Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3582 Old Thompson Road currently offering any rent specials?
3582 Old Thompson Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3582 Old Thompson Road pet-friendly?
No, 3582 Old Thompson Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cobb County
.
Does 3582 Old Thompson Road offer parking?
Yes, 3582 Old Thompson Road offers parking.
Does 3582 Old Thompson Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3582 Old Thompson Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3582 Old Thompson Road have a pool?
No, 3582 Old Thompson Road does not have a pool.
Does 3582 Old Thompson Road have accessible units?
No, 3582 Old Thompson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3582 Old Thompson Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3582 Old Thompson Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3582 Old Thompson Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3582 Old Thompson Road does not have units with air conditioning.
