Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3564 Ashley Station Drive
3564 Ashley Station Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3564 Ashley Station Drive, Cobb County, GA 30008
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
listing entered accidently. Withdraw request was sent to the Mls on 1/18/19. Should be withdrawn soon.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3564 Ashley Station Drive have any available units?
3564 Ashley Station Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cobb County, GA
.
What amenities does 3564 Ashley Station Drive have?
Some of 3564 Ashley Station Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3564 Ashley Station Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3564 Ashley Station Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3564 Ashley Station Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3564 Ashley Station Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cobb County
.
Does 3564 Ashley Station Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3564 Ashley Station Drive offers parking.
Does 3564 Ashley Station Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3564 Ashley Station Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3564 Ashley Station Drive have a pool?
No, 3564 Ashley Station Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3564 Ashley Station Drive have accessible units?
No, 3564 Ashley Station Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3564 Ashley Station Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3564 Ashley Station Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3564 Ashley Station Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3564 Ashley Station Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
