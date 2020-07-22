All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated May 20 2019 at 10:34 PM

3551 Mill Creek Ln

3551 Mill Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3551 Mill Creek Lane, Cobb County, GA 30060

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3551 Mill Creek Ln have any available units?
3551 Mill Creek Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 3551 Mill Creek Ln have?
Some of 3551 Mill Creek Ln's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3551 Mill Creek Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3551 Mill Creek Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3551 Mill Creek Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3551 Mill Creek Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3551 Mill Creek Ln offer parking?
No, 3551 Mill Creek Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3551 Mill Creek Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3551 Mill Creek Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3551 Mill Creek Ln have a pool?
No, 3551 Mill Creek Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3551 Mill Creek Ln have accessible units?
No, 3551 Mill Creek Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3551 Mill Creek Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3551 Mill Creek Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 3551 Mill Creek Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 3551 Mill Creek Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
