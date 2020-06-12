All apartments in Cobb County
3547 Main Station Drive
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:01 PM

3547 Main Station Drive

3547 Main Station Drive Southwest · (770) 941-7745
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3547 Main Station Drive Southwest, Cobb County, GA 30008

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3547 Main Station Drive - 3547 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,095

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

Property Amenities
3547 Main Station Drive - 3547 Available 08/01/20 Beautifully Renovated Condo in Marietta - Nicely remodeled 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo in Main Station Condominiums has hardwood floors throughout the main level. The nice sized living room features a fireplace. The bright white tiled kitchen is equipped with stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator. the large master has a garden tub with shower and a large walk-in closet. Home features central heat and air, a nice patio and washer/dryer connections. Yard maintenance is provided.

No Smoking, No Section 8, No Pets

PROPERTY IS OCCUPIED.....PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB!

Utilities: Cobb EMC, Austell Gas, Cobb Water, Trash

Rent: $1,095.00

Deposit: $1,095.00

Application Fee: $70.00

For more information on this and our other properties please call 770-941-7745 or visit our website at www.pmuinc.com.

*ALL INFORMATION BELIEVED ACCURATE BUT NOT WARRANTED AND IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2750194)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3547 Main Station Drive have any available units?
3547 Main Station Drive has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3547 Main Station Drive have?
Some of 3547 Main Station Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3547 Main Station Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3547 Main Station Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3547 Main Station Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3547 Main Station Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 3547 Main Station Drive offer parking?
No, 3547 Main Station Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3547 Main Station Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3547 Main Station Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3547 Main Station Drive have a pool?
No, 3547 Main Station Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3547 Main Station Drive have accessible units?
No, 3547 Main Station Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3547 Main Station Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3547 Main Station Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3547 Main Station Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3547 Main Station Drive has units with air conditioning.
