Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

3547 Main Station Drive - 3547 Available 08/01/20 Beautifully Renovated Condo in Marietta - Nicely remodeled 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo in Main Station Condominiums has hardwood floors throughout the main level. The nice sized living room features a fireplace. The bright white tiled kitchen is equipped with stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator. the large master has a garden tub with shower and a large walk-in closet. Home features central heat and air, a nice patio and washer/dryer connections. Yard maintenance is provided.



No Smoking, No Section 8, No Pets



PROPERTY IS OCCUPIED.....PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB!



Utilities: Cobb EMC, Austell Gas, Cobb Water, Trash



Rent: $1,095.00



Deposit: $1,095.00



Application Fee: $70.00



For more information on this and our other properties please call 770-941-7745 or visit our website at www.pmuinc.com.



No Pets Allowed



