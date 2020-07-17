348 Shiloh Manor Dr

Amenities
- Beautiful 2 story home with basement and 2-car garage. Includes 5 bedrooms and 3 baths. Carpet & laminate flooring. Beautiful deck and fenced-in yard.
Appliance package includes:
– Refrigerator,Stove,Microwave,Dishwasher,Washer,Dryer,Garbage Disposal.
Other Features:
– Gas water heater & Central cooling. Attic storage. Basement. Gas-burning fireplace.
Small pets Welcome!
Contact us at support@gkhouses or visit our website if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.
(RLNE5880711)