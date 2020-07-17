All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

348 Shiloh Manor Dr

348 Shiloh Manor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

348 Shiloh Manor Drive, Cobb County, GA 30066

- Beautiful 2 story home with basement and 2-car garage. Includes 5 bedrooms and 3 baths. Carpet & laminate flooring. Beautiful deck and fenced-in yard.

Appliance package includes:
– Refrigerator,Stove,Microwave,Dishwasher,Washer,Dryer,Garbage Disposal.

Other Features:
– Gas water heater & Central cooling. Attic storage. Basement. Gas-burning fireplace.

Small pets Welcome!

Contact us at support@gkhouses or visit our website if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.

(RLNE5880711)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

