348 Shiloh Manor Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

- Beautiful 2 story home with basement and 2-car garage. Includes 5 bedrooms and 3 baths. Carpet & laminate flooring. Beautiful deck and fenced-in yard.



Appliance package includes:

– Refrigerator,Stove,Microwave,Dishwasher,Washer,Dryer,Garbage Disposal.



Other Features:

– Gas water heater & Central cooling. Attic storage. Basement. Gas-burning fireplace.



Small pets Welcome!



Contact us at support@gkhouses or visit our website if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.



(RLNE5880711)