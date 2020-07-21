CLEAN AND NEAT HOME. SHOW LIKE NEW AND UPDATED . LARGE KITCHEN WITH VIEW TO FAMILY ROOM. GREAT VIEW OF BACK YARD. LARGE DECK. HUGE UNFINISHED BASEMENT. WALKING DISTANCE TO HARRISON HIGH SCHOOL AND TO THE WEST COBB AVENUE. VERY CONVENIENT LOCATION. .......OWNER MAINTAIN THE LAWN......
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3470 NW Due West Road have any available units?
What amenities does 3470 NW Due West Road have?
Some of 3470 NW Due West Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3470 NW Due West Road currently offering any rent specials?
3470 NW Due West Road is not currently offering any rent specials.