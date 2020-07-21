All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated October 17 2019 at 1:50 AM

3470 NW Due West Road

3470 Due West Rd NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3470 Due West Rd NW, Cobb County, GA 30064

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
CLEAN AND NEAT HOME. SHOW LIKE NEW AND UPDATED . LARGE KITCHEN WITH VIEW TO FAMILY ROOM. GREAT VIEW OF BACK YARD. LARGE DECK. HUGE UNFINISHED BASEMENT. WALKING DISTANCE TO HARRISON HIGH SCHOOL AND TO THE WEST COBB AVENUE. VERY CONVENIENT LOCATION.
.......OWNER MAINTAIN THE LAWN......

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3470 NW Due West Road have any available units?
3470 NW Due West Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 3470 NW Due West Road have?
Some of 3470 NW Due West Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3470 NW Due West Road currently offering any rent specials?
3470 NW Due West Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3470 NW Due West Road pet-friendly?
No, 3470 NW Due West Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 3470 NW Due West Road offer parking?
Yes, 3470 NW Due West Road offers parking.
Does 3470 NW Due West Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3470 NW Due West Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3470 NW Due West Road have a pool?
No, 3470 NW Due West Road does not have a pool.
Does 3470 NW Due West Road have accessible units?
No, 3470 NW Due West Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3470 NW Due West Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3470 NW Due West Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3470 NW Due West Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3470 NW Due West Road does not have units with air conditioning.
