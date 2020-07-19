All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 3469 Parsons Greene Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
3469 Parsons Greene Trail
Last updated April 9 2020 at 9:25 PM

3469 Parsons Greene Trail

3469 Parsons Greene Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3469 Parsons Greene Trail, Cobb County, GA 30127

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 3 bedroom 3 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3469 Parsons Greene Trail have any available units?
3469 Parsons Greene Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
Is 3469 Parsons Greene Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3469 Parsons Greene Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3469 Parsons Greene Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 3469 Parsons Greene Trail is pet friendly.
Does 3469 Parsons Greene Trail offer parking?
No, 3469 Parsons Greene Trail does not offer parking.
Does 3469 Parsons Greene Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3469 Parsons Greene Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3469 Parsons Greene Trail have a pool?
No, 3469 Parsons Greene Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3469 Parsons Greene Trail have accessible units?
No, 3469 Parsons Greene Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3469 Parsons Greene Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3469 Parsons Greene Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3469 Parsons Greene Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 3469 Parsons Greene Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Landing at Acworth
4710 Baker Grove Rd NW
Acworth, GA 30101
Shiloh Valley Overlook
2100 Shiloh Valley Dr NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Lexington Park
2950 S Cobb Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Paces Ridge at Vinings
3900 Paces Walk SE
Vinings, GA 30339
Ivy Commons
3555 Austell Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30008
Revival on Main
2825 S Main St
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Premier Apartments
7200 Premier Lane Southwest
Cobb County, GA 30168
Belmont Crossing
1940 Atlanta Road Southeast
Smyrna, GA 30080

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College