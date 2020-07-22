All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 3404 Ridgecrest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
3404 Ridgecrest Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3404 Ridgecrest Drive

3404 Ridgecrest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3404 Ridgecrest Drive, Cobb County, GA 30127

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 1.5 bath, 1,900 sf home is located in Powder Springs, Ga. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and off street parking. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3404 Ridgecrest Drive have any available units?
3404 Ridgecrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 3404 Ridgecrest Drive have?
Some of 3404 Ridgecrest Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3404 Ridgecrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3404 Ridgecrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3404 Ridgecrest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3404 Ridgecrest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3404 Ridgecrest Drive offer parking?
No, 3404 Ridgecrest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3404 Ridgecrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3404 Ridgecrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3404 Ridgecrest Drive have a pool?
No, 3404 Ridgecrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3404 Ridgecrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 3404 Ridgecrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3404 Ridgecrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3404 Ridgecrest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3404 Ridgecrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3404 Ridgecrest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avonlea Creekside
2905 Chastain Meadows Parkway Northwest
Marietta, GA 30066
Hawthorne Wildwood
1818 Wood Hollow Ct SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Arium Vinings Station
4695 N Church Ln
Atlanta, GA 30339
Wildwood Ridge
1000 Shadowood Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Greenhouse
3885 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
The Encore
3290 Cobb Galleria Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
400 Winchester at Vinings Apartment Homes
400 Winchester Trail
Vinings, GA 30339
Watermark At East Cobb by Cortland
2000 E Lake Pkwy
Marietta, GA 30062

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College