All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 3402 LYNNE Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
3402 LYNNE Road
Last updated May 15 2019 at 1:57 AM

3402 LYNNE Road

3402 Lynne Rd SW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3402 Lynne Rd SW, Cobb County, GA 30127

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 BR, 2.5 BA home w/hardwoods leading to Luxury Kitchen w/over sized island, SS appliances & 42" cabinets w/crown molding. Kitchen is open to cozy family room w/gas fireplace. Separate Dining w/shadow box trim & chair rail. Large Master Bedroom with master retreat, a private en-suite w/dual vanity, cultured marble counter tops, a garden tub & a walk-in closet w/custom built-ins. All other bedrooms upstairs have walk-in closets. Upstairs laundry & over sized garage. This gorgeous home has a full unfinished basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3402 LYNNE Road have any available units?
3402 LYNNE Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 3402 LYNNE Road have?
Some of 3402 LYNNE Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3402 LYNNE Road currently offering any rent specials?
3402 LYNNE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3402 LYNNE Road pet-friendly?
No, 3402 LYNNE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 3402 LYNNE Road offer parking?
Yes, 3402 LYNNE Road offers parking.
Does 3402 LYNNE Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3402 LYNNE Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3402 LYNNE Road have a pool?
No, 3402 LYNNE Road does not have a pool.
Does 3402 LYNNE Road have accessible units?
No, 3402 LYNNE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3402 LYNNE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3402 LYNNE Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3402 LYNNE Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3402 LYNNE Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Alcove
2200 Woodlands Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
The Crossings
875 Franklin Gateway
Marietta, GA 30067
Concord Crossing
2935 Old Concord Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Colonial Grand at Barrett Creek
2400 Barrett Creek Boulevard
Marietta, GA 30066
Arbors of Smryna
2001 Old Concord Rd
Fair Oaks, GA 30080
Forest Ridge on Terrell Mill
1557 Terrell Mill Rd
Marietta, GA 30067
Ivy Ridge Apartments
2650 Bentley Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
The Preserve at Terrell Mill
1550 Terrell Mill Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College