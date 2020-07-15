3402 LYNNE Road

Amenities

4 BR, 2.5 BA home w/hardwoods leading to Luxury Kitchen w/over sized island, SS appliances & 42" cabinets w/crown molding. Kitchen is open to cozy family room w/gas fireplace. Separate Dining w/shadow box trim & chair rail. Large Master Bedroom with master retreat, a private en-suite w/dual vanity, cultured marble counter tops, a garden tub & a walk-in closet w/custom built-ins. All other bedrooms upstairs have walk-in closets. Upstairs laundry & over sized garage. This gorgeous home has a full unfinished basement.