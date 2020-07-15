All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 3389 Ebenezer Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
3389 Ebenezer Road
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:33 AM

3389 Ebenezer Road

3389 Ebenezer Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3389 Ebenezer Road Northeast, Cobb County, GA 30066

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Available now. This charming one bedroom has one full bath, living room, eat in kitchen, queen sized bedroom, office/study, utility/mudroom, freshly painted, new flooring, washer dryer included, screen porch and deck, level back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3389 Ebenezer Road have any available units?
3389 Ebenezer Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 3389 Ebenezer Road have?
Some of 3389 Ebenezer Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3389 Ebenezer Road currently offering any rent specials?
3389 Ebenezer Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3389 Ebenezer Road pet-friendly?
No, 3389 Ebenezer Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 3389 Ebenezer Road offer parking?
Yes, 3389 Ebenezer Road offers parking.
Does 3389 Ebenezer Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3389 Ebenezer Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3389 Ebenezer Road have a pool?
No, 3389 Ebenezer Road does not have a pool.
Does 3389 Ebenezer Road have accessible units?
No, 3389 Ebenezer Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3389 Ebenezer Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3389 Ebenezer Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3389 Ebenezer Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3389 Ebenezer Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crestmont
500 Williams Dr
Marietta, GA 30066
Rosemont Vinings Ridge
3200 Post Woods Dr
Atlanta, GA 30339
Colonial Grand at Barrett Creek
2400 Barrett Creek Boulevard
Marietta, GA 30066
Hawthorne Wildwood
1818 Wood Hollow Ct SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Forest Ridge on Terrell Mill
1557 Terrell Mill Rd
Marietta, GA 30067
The Barrett
83 Ernest W Barrett Pkwy
Marietta, GA 30066
Glen Park
3740 Walton Way SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Ashford Ridenour Apartments
1575 Ridenour Pkwy NW
Marietta, GA 30152

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College