All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 3388 Zodie Tr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
3388 Zodie Tr
Last updated August 15 2019 at 12:53 AM

3388 Zodie Tr

3388 Zodie Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3388 Zodie Trail, Cobb County, GA 30127

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3388 Zodie Tr have any available units?
3388 Zodie Tr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 3388 Zodie Tr have?
Some of 3388 Zodie Tr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3388 Zodie Tr currently offering any rent specials?
3388 Zodie Tr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3388 Zodie Tr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3388 Zodie Tr is pet friendly.
Does 3388 Zodie Tr offer parking?
No, 3388 Zodie Tr does not offer parking.
Does 3388 Zodie Tr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3388 Zodie Tr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3388 Zodie Tr have a pool?
No, 3388 Zodie Tr does not have a pool.
Does 3388 Zodie Tr have accessible units?
No, 3388 Zodie Tr does not have accessible units.
Does 3388 Zodie Tr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3388 Zodie Tr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3388 Zodie Tr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3388 Zodie Tr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park at Kennesaw
2250 Ellison Lakes Dr
Kennesaw, GA 30152
Junction at Vinings
2101 Paces Ferry Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Gables Mill
100 Akers Ridge Dr SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Paces Ridge at Vinings
3900 Paces Walk SE
Vinings, GA 30339
400 Belmont
400 Belmont Place
Smyrna, GA 30080
Avonlea Square
1836 Roswell St SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
The Encore
3290 Cobb Galleria Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Revival on Main
2825 S Main St
Kennesaw, GA 30144

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College