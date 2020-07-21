Move in immediately. Great location with excellent schools!!! This 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom ranch style home has a big, level, private backyard that is great for entertaining. Close to world class dining ,shopping and entertaining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3369 Mountain Hollow Drive have any available units?
3369 Mountain Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 3369 Mountain Hollow Drive have?
Some of 3369 Mountain Hollow Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3369 Mountain Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3369 Mountain Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.