Last updated September 23 2019 at 11:24 PM

3369 Mountain Hollow Drive

3369 Mountain Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3369 Mountain Hollow Drive, Cobb County, GA 30062

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in immediately. Great location with excellent schools!!! This 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom ranch style home has a big, level, private backyard that is great for entertaining. Close to world class dining ,shopping and entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3369 Mountain Hollow Drive have any available units?
3369 Mountain Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 3369 Mountain Hollow Drive have?
Some of 3369 Mountain Hollow Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3369 Mountain Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3369 Mountain Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3369 Mountain Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3369 Mountain Hollow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 3369 Mountain Hollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3369 Mountain Hollow Drive offers parking.
Does 3369 Mountain Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3369 Mountain Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3369 Mountain Hollow Drive have a pool?
No, 3369 Mountain Hollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3369 Mountain Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 3369 Mountain Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3369 Mountain Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3369 Mountain Hollow Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3369 Mountain Hollow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3369 Mountain Hollow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
