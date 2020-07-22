All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:40 AM

3352 Ethan Drive

3352 Ethan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3352 Ethan Drive, Cobb County, GA 30062

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!

**We will waive the application and admin fee with an approved application!**

Beautifully Renovated 3 bed, 2.1 bath, 2,134 sq ft, 2 story home in Marietta! Spacious living room with wood floors and decorative fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

