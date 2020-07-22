All apartments in Cobb County
Cobb County, GA
3337 Devaughn Drive
Last updated March 18 2020 at 11:25 PM

3337 Devaughn Drive

3337 Devaughn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3337 Devaughn Drive, Cobb County, GA 30066

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Enchanting 4 bed, 2.1 bath, 2,211 sq ft home in Marrietta! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom and grand porch. Beautifully enclosed back deck with great views of the wooded backyard! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to FMLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3337 Devaughn Drive have any available units?
3337 Devaughn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 3337 Devaughn Drive have?
Some of 3337 Devaughn Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3337 Devaughn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3337 Devaughn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3337 Devaughn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3337 Devaughn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3337 Devaughn Drive offer parking?
No, 3337 Devaughn Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3337 Devaughn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3337 Devaughn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3337 Devaughn Drive have a pool?
No, 3337 Devaughn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3337 Devaughn Drive have accessible units?
No, 3337 Devaughn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3337 Devaughn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3337 Devaughn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3337 Devaughn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3337 Devaughn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
