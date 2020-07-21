All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 3325 N Hampton Place SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
3325 N Hampton Place SW
Last updated September 12 2019 at 7:25 AM

3325 N Hampton Place SW

3325 North Hampton Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3325 North Hampton Place, Cobb County, GA 30064

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well Maintained Ranch Located in 3325 N Hampton Pl SW Marietta, Ga 30064 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms Close to East West Connector, Quiet Neighborhood, Large Fenced Backyard Compton Elementary, Tapp Middle, Mceachern High.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3325 N Hampton Place SW have any available units?
3325 N Hampton Place SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 3325 N Hampton Place SW have?
Some of 3325 N Hampton Place SW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3325 N Hampton Place SW currently offering any rent specials?
3325 N Hampton Place SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3325 N Hampton Place SW pet-friendly?
No, 3325 N Hampton Place SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 3325 N Hampton Place SW offer parking?
Yes, 3325 N Hampton Place SW offers parking.
Does 3325 N Hampton Place SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3325 N Hampton Place SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3325 N Hampton Place SW have a pool?
No, 3325 N Hampton Place SW does not have a pool.
Does 3325 N Hampton Place SW have accessible units?
No, 3325 N Hampton Place SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3325 N Hampton Place SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3325 N Hampton Place SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 3325 N Hampton Place SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3325 N Hampton Place SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Residences at Vinings Mountain
100 Pinhurst Dr
Atlanta, GA 30339
Alder Park
8 Cumberland Way SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Forest Ridge on Terrell Mill
1557 Terrell Mill Rd
Marietta, GA 30067
Wildwood Ridge
1000 Shadowood Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
The Columns at Vinings
1900 Tamarron Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Camden Shiloh
4044 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Magnolia Vinings
2151 Cumberland Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
The Life at West Cobb
2665 Favor Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30060

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College