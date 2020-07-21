Well Maintained Ranch Located in 3325 N Hampton Pl SW Marietta, Ga 30064 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms Close to East West Connector, Quiet Neighborhood, Large Fenced Backyard Compton Elementary, Tapp Middle, Mceachern High.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3325 N Hampton Place SW have any available units?
3325 N Hampton Place SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 3325 N Hampton Place SW have?
Some of 3325 N Hampton Place SW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3325 N Hampton Place SW currently offering any rent specials?
3325 N Hampton Place SW is not currently offering any rent specials.