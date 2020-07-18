All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:45 AM

3309 Pete Shaw Road

3309 Pete Shaw Road · (678) 929-9961
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3309 Pete Shaw Road, Cobb County, GA 30066

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,045

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1340 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3309 Pete Shaw Road have any available units?
3309 Pete Shaw Road has a unit available for $2,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3309 Pete Shaw Road currently offering any rent specials?
3309 Pete Shaw Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3309 Pete Shaw Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3309 Pete Shaw Road is pet friendly.
Does 3309 Pete Shaw Road offer parking?
No, 3309 Pete Shaw Road does not offer parking.
Does 3309 Pete Shaw Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3309 Pete Shaw Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3309 Pete Shaw Road have a pool?
No, 3309 Pete Shaw Road does not have a pool.
Does 3309 Pete Shaw Road have accessible units?
No, 3309 Pete Shaw Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3309 Pete Shaw Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3309 Pete Shaw Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3309 Pete Shaw Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3309 Pete Shaw Road does not have units with air conditioning.
