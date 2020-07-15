All apartments in Cobb County
3260 Ridgecrest Drive

3260 Ridgecrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3260 Ridgecrest Drive, Cobb County, GA 30127

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
accessible
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accessible
Renovated 4 Bed 3 Bath Ranch in Powder Springs - Ready to move in! 4 bedroom, 3 bath ranch house. Nice size living room. Large deck and a fenced yard. Large shed for storage or yard equipment.

To schedule a showing at your convenience for this property click on this link:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/cardinalpropertymanagement

Please be prepared to pay the application fee as outlined in the property listing. In addition to this rental application, you will also be required to provide a copy of a valid form of identification and proof of income.

Each resident over the age of 18 must submit a separate rental application.

Application Fees are NON-REFUNDABLE
In the event of multiple applications for the same property the best applicant based on the qualifying criteria will be accepted.

Basic Tenant Qualifying Criteria:
Credit
Credit Score must be above 600 for to qualify for posted security deposit.
Between 500-599, additional deposit will be required and qualification is not guaranteed.
Below 500 will not be qualified.

Income
Debt to Income Ratio must be above 2 times the monthly rent
(i.e. Rent = $1000, Debt = $500, Income must be $1500*2=$3000 Monthly)

Additional background, employer and landlord reference checks will be verified prior to approval of application.

Occupancy Occupancy must be taken with 14 days of the availability date posted on the vacancy page. If the availability date has passed, occupancy must be taken with 14 days of the application being approved. Move-ins are performed on business days between the hours of 8am to 4pm. After hours are weekends move-ins may be accommodated for convenience charge of $100 to be paid at the move-in.

Pets - Small Dogs only under 25 pounds. Pets must be registered on PetScreening.com using the following link:
https://www.petscreening.com/referral/XgZVVOPhvn7R

RENTAL INSURANCE WILL BE REQUIRED PRIOR TO RECEIVING KEYS TO THE PROPERTY.

Equal Housing Opportunity
Agents in a real estate transaction are prohibited by law from discriminating on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin. A request from the home seller or landlord to act in a discriminatory manner in the sale, lease or rental cannot legally and will not be fulfilled by Cardinal Property Management, LLC.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5531639)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3260 Ridgecrest Drive have any available units?
3260 Ridgecrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 3260 Ridgecrest Drive have?
Some of 3260 Ridgecrest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3260 Ridgecrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3260 Ridgecrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3260 Ridgecrest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3260 Ridgecrest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3260 Ridgecrest Drive offer parking?
No, 3260 Ridgecrest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3260 Ridgecrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3260 Ridgecrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3260 Ridgecrest Drive have a pool?
No, 3260 Ridgecrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3260 Ridgecrest Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 3260 Ridgecrest Drive has accessible units.
Does 3260 Ridgecrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3260 Ridgecrest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3260 Ridgecrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3260 Ridgecrest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
