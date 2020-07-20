All apartments in Cobb County
3250 Ridgecrest Dr
3250 Ridgecrest Dr

3250 Ridgecrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3250 Ridgecrest Drive, Cobb County, GA 30127

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 - $250 per pet See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3250 Ridgecrest Dr have any available units?
3250 Ridgecrest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 3250 Ridgecrest Dr have?
Some of 3250 Ridgecrest Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3250 Ridgecrest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3250 Ridgecrest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3250 Ridgecrest Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3250 Ridgecrest Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3250 Ridgecrest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3250 Ridgecrest Dr offers parking.
Does 3250 Ridgecrest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3250 Ridgecrest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3250 Ridgecrest Dr have a pool?
No, 3250 Ridgecrest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3250 Ridgecrest Dr have accessible units?
No, 3250 Ridgecrest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3250 Ridgecrest Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3250 Ridgecrest Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3250 Ridgecrest Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3250 Ridgecrest Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
