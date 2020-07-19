All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 3232 Valley View Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
3232 Valley View Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3232 Valley View Drive

3232 Valley View St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3232 Valley View St, Cobb County, GA 30127

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
pet friendly
3232 Valley View Drive Available 03/04/19 Cozy 3 Bedrooms - 2 bath Split Level - Powder Springs - Living Room, Dining are, Kitchen on Main Level. 3 Bedrooms/2 baths up. No carpet - solid surface flooring only. Laundry area back of garage. No washer/dryer provided. Small deck off laundry room and fenced in area. 2 car garage. Storage Shed in back yard.
Monthly Rent: $ 1200.00
Security Deposit: $ 1300.00
Application fee: $ 65.00/adult.

Marketed By MC 3 Properties - div of DREM Realty.
Professionally Managed.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4745720)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3232 Valley View Drive have any available units?
3232 Valley View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 3232 Valley View Drive have?
Some of 3232 Valley View Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3232 Valley View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3232 Valley View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3232 Valley View Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3232 Valley View Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3232 Valley View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3232 Valley View Drive offers parking.
Does 3232 Valley View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3232 Valley View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3232 Valley View Drive have a pool?
No, 3232 Valley View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3232 Valley View Drive have accessible units?
No, 3232 Valley View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3232 Valley View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3232 Valley View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3232 Valley View Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3232 Valley View Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeside At Town Center
425 Williams Dr
Marietta, GA 30066
Riverstone at Powers Ferry
899 Powers Ferry Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Avonlea Creekside
2905 Chastain Meadows Parkway Northwest
Marietta, GA 30066
Lexington Park
2950 S Cobb Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Bell Vinings
3151 Stillhouse Ln SE
Vinings, GA 30339
The Barrett
83 Ernest W Barrett Pkwy
Marietta, GA 30066
Walton Riverwood
3270 Walton Riverwood Ln SE
Vinings, GA 30339
Princeton Place
820 Canton Rd NE
Marietta, GA 30060

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College