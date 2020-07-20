3227 Stonewall Dr NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

FULLY RENOVATED, adorable split level home AVAILABLE NOW! This home offers Fresh Paint, gorgeous upgraded Kitchen appliances, stone backsplash, and a perfect breakfast area with bay window. The over-sized back deck is perfect for entertaining! The master bedroom opens into a separate, cozy fourth bedroom, perfect for a nursery or an office and two additional guest bedrooms. This home is a MUST SEE and won't last long!



AVAILABLE NOW | SHOW: LOCKBOX



PETS: YES, OK with Conditions

*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Home is available to view, call 678.834.8758 to schedule your viewing TODAY!



All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:

Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application

Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount

ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions

MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history

$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted

Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)

No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.



For more information on our properties and Screening Criteria visit www.title1management.com.