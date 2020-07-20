3227 Stonewall Dr NW

Amenities
FULLY RENOVATED, adorable split level home AVAILABLE NOW! This home offers Fresh Paint, gorgeous upgraded Kitchen appliances, stone backsplash, and a perfect breakfast area with bay window. The over-sized back deck is perfect for entertaining! The master bedroom opens into a separate, cozy fourth bedroom, perfect for a nursery or an office and two additional guest bedrooms. This home is a MUST SEE and won't last long!
AVAILABLE NOW | SHOW: LOCKBOX
PETS: YES, OK with Conditions
*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*
VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Home is available to view, call 678.834.8758 to schedule your viewing TODAY!
All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application
Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount
ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions
MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history
$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted
Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)
No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.
For more information on our properties and Screening Criteria visit www.title1management.com.