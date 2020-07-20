All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated April 25 2019

3227 Stonewall Dr NW

3227 Stonewall Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3227 Stonewall Drive, Cobb County, GA 30152

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
FULLY RENOVATED, adorable split level home AVAILABLE NOW! This home offers Fresh Paint, gorgeous upgraded Kitchen appliances, stone backsplash, and a perfect breakfast area with bay window. The over-sized back deck is perfect for entertaining! The master bedroom opens into a separate, cozy fourth bedroom, perfect for a nursery or an office and two additional guest bedrooms. This home is a MUST SEE and won't last long!

AVAILABLE NOW | SHOW: LOCKBOX

PETS: YES, OK with Conditions
*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Home is available to view, call 678.834.8758 to schedule your viewing TODAY!

All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application
Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount
ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions
MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history
$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted
Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)
No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.

For more information on our properties and Screening Criteria visit www.title1management.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

