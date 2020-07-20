All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 3200 Hickory Crest Dr NW.
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:28 AM

3200 Hickory Crest Dr NW

3200 Hickory Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3200 Hickory Crest Drive, Cobb County, GA 30064

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 09/01/19 3BD Updated Marietta Home for Lease - Property Id: 126511

Reply to this ad or text the cities you want to live in to (763) 445-9131 for our most up to date list of homes.

One level living that has been updated to an open concept floor plan with a flex space that can be used as an office. Large dining and family room open to a totally updated kitchen with a farmhouse sink. Master bathroom has double sinks, large shower, toilet closet and walk in closet. The two bedrooms are separated by a Jack and Jill bath.

Up to 3 pets allowed in any home!

We have lots of homes to choose from! Text the cities you are looking to live in to : (763) 445-9131 for a tailored list of the latest homes in your area.

Marietta, West Hampton, Shiloh West, Kennesaw, Arbor Forest

*Home is for sale, to rent this home it would first need to be purchased and rented back to you
** Broker reciprocity thanks to Don Hammett Realty
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/126511
Property Id 126511

(RLNE4930664)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

