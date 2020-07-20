3200 Hickory Crest Dr NW

Amenities
Available 09/01/19 3BD Updated Marietta Home for Lease - Property Id: 126511
One level living that has been updated to an open concept floor plan with a flex space that can be used as an office. Large dining and family room open to a totally updated kitchen with a farmhouse sink. Master bathroom has double sinks, large shower, toilet closet and walk in closet. The two bedrooms are separated by a Jack and Jill bath.
Up to 3 pets allowed in any home!
Marietta, West Hampton, Shiloh West, Kennesaw, Arbor Forest
*Home is for sale, to rent this home it would first need to be purchased and rented back to you
