3200 Hickory Crest Dr NW

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3BD Updated Marietta Home for Lease - Property Id: 126511



One level living that has been updated to an open concept floor plan with a flex space that can be used as an office. Large dining and family room open to a totally updated kitchen with a farmhouse sink. Master bathroom has double sinks, large shower, toilet closet and walk in closet. The two bedrooms are separated by a Jack and Jill bath.



Up to 3 pets allowed in any home!



Marietta, West Hampton, Shiloh West, Kennesaw, Arbor Forest



*Home is for sale, to rent this home it would first need to be purchased and rented back to you

** Broker reciprocity thanks to Don Hammett Realty

