3155 Fern Valley Dr
Last updated April 18 2019 at 10:24 PM

3155 Fern Valley Dr

3155 Fern Valley Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

3155 Fern Valley Drive Southwest, Cobb County, GA 30008

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3155 Fern Valley Dr have any available units?
3155 Fern Valley Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 3155 Fern Valley Dr have?
Some of 3155 Fern Valley Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3155 Fern Valley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3155 Fern Valley Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3155 Fern Valley Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3155 Fern Valley Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3155 Fern Valley Dr offer parking?
No, 3155 Fern Valley Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3155 Fern Valley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3155 Fern Valley Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3155 Fern Valley Dr have a pool?
No, 3155 Fern Valley Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3155 Fern Valley Dr have accessible units?
No, 3155 Fern Valley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3155 Fern Valley Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3155 Fern Valley Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3155 Fern Valley Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3155 Fern Valley Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
