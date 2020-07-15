All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 3151 Ridgecrest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
3151 Ridgecrest Drive
Last updated April 9 2020 at 6:52 AM

3151 Ridgecrest Drive

3151 Ridgecrest Drive · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3151 Ridgecrest Drive, Cobb County, GA 30127

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3151 Ridgecrest Drive Powder Springs GA · Avail. now

$1,199

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1080 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,080 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to

(RLNE5636741)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3151 Ridgecrest Drive have any available units?
3151 Ridgecrest Drive has a unit available for $1,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3151 Ridgecrest Drive have?
Some of 3151 Ridgecrest Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3151 Ridgecrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3151 Ridgecrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3151 Ridgecrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3151 Ridgecrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 3151 Ridgecrest Drive offer parking?
No, 3151 Ridgecrest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3151 Ridgecrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3151 Ridgecrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3151 Ridgecrest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3151 Ridgecrest Drive has a pool.
Does 3151 Ridgecrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 3151 Ridgecrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3151 Ridgecrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3151 Ridgecrest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3151 Ridgecrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3151 Ridgecrest Drive has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3151 Ridgecrest Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ashford 75 Apartments
5000 S Lincoln Trace Ave SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Lexington Park
2950 S Cobb Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
The Bridges Of Kennesaw
3840 Jiles Rd NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Reserve at the Ballpark
2875 Crescent Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
Azure at Riverside
648 Whisper Trl
Austell, GA 30168
Revival on Main
2825 S Main St
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Walton Riverwood
3270 Walton Riverwood Ln SE
Vinings, GA 30339
Watermark At East Cobb by Cortland
2000 E Lake Pkwy
Marietta, GA 30062

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity