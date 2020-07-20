Rent Calculator
All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 3050 Ellis Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
3050 Ellis Rd
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM
1 of 28
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3050 Ellis Rd
3050 Ellis Road Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3050 Ellis Road Northwest, Cobb County, GA 30152
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This home is currently leased through 4/30/2020. The expiration date was entered incorrectly 11/2018 and the system will not allow this to be changed/corrected.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3050 Ellis Rd have any available units?
3050 Ellis Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cobb County, GA
.
What amenities does 3050 Ellis Rd have?
Some of 3050 Ellis Rd's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3050 Ellis Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3050 Ellis Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3050 Ellis Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3050 Ellis Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cobb County
.
Does 3050 Ellis Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3050 Ellis Rd offers parking.
Does 3050 Ellis Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3050 Ellis Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3050 Ellis Rd have a pool?
No, 3050 Ellis Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3050 Ellis Rd have accessible units?
No, 3050 Ellis Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3050 Ellis Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3050 Ellis Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 3050 Ellis Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3050 Ellis Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
