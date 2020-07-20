All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 3050 Ellis Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
3050 Ellis Rd
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

3050 Ellis Rd

3050 Ellis Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3050 Ellis Road Northwest, Cobb County, GA 30152

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This home is currently leased through 4/30/2020. The expiration date was entered incorrectly 11/2018 and the system will not allow this to be changed/corrected.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3050 Ellis Rd have any available units?
3050 Ellis Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 3050 Ellis Rd have?
Some of 3050 Ellis Rd's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3050 Ellis Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3050 Ellis Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3050 Ellis Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3050 Ellis Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 3050 Ellis Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3050 Ellis Rd offers parking.
Does 3050 Ellis Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3050 Ellis Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3050 Ellis Rd have a pool?
No, 3050 Ellis Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3050 Ellis Rd have accessible units?
No, 3050 Ellis Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3050 Ellis Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3050 Ellis Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 3050 Ellis Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3050 Ellis Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Alcove
2200 Woodlands Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Discovery Gateway
720 Franklin Gateway SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Charlestowne Apartments
50 Creekside Dr NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Hawthorne Wildwood
1818 Wood Hollow Ct SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Forest Glen
4236 Austell Rd
Austell, GA 30106
The Pointe at Vinings
50 Adams Lake Blvd SE
Vinings, GA 30339
Twenty25 Barrett
2025 Barrett Lakes Blvd
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Rockledge
2075 Powers Ferry Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College