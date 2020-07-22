All apartments in Cobb County
2992 Valley View Cr
2992 Valley View Cr

2992 Valley View Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2992 Valley View Circle, Cobb County, GA 30127

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. For your self viewing please register online at www. Rently.com There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet –See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2992 Valley View Cr have any available units?
2992 Valley View Cr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 2992 Valley View Cr have?
Some of 2992 Valley View Cr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2992 Valley View Cr currently offering any rent specials?
2992 Valley View Cr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2992 Valley View Cr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2992 Valley View Cr is pet friendly.
Does 2992 Valley View Cr offer parking?
No, 2992 Valley View Cr does not offer parking.
Does 2992 Valley View Cr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2992 Valley View Cr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2992 Valley View Cr have a pool?
No, 2992 Valley View Cr does not have a pool.
Does 2992 Valley View Cr have accessible units?
No, 2992 Valley View Cr does not have accessible units.
Does 2992 Valley View Cr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2992 Valley View Cr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2992 Valley View Cr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2992 Valley View Cr does not have units with air conditioning.
