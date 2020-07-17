All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:05 PM

2965 Wayward Drive

2965 Wayward Drive Northeast · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2965 Wayward Drive Northeast, Cobb County, GA 30066

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2965 Wayward Drive Marietta GA · Avail. now

$1,725

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1818 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,818 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full securi

(RLNE5846370)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2965 Wayward Drive have any available units?
2965 Wayward Drive has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2965 Wayward Drive have?
Some of 2965 Wayward Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2965 Wayward Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2965 Wayward Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2965 Wayward Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2965 Wayward Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 2965 Wayward Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2965 Wayward Drive offers parking.
Does 2965 Wayward Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2965 Wayward Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2965 Wayward Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2965 Wayward Drive has a pool.
Does 2965 Wayward Drive have accessible units?
No, 2965 Wayward Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2965 Wayward Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2965 Wayward Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2965 Wayward Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2965 Wayward Drive has units with air conditioning.
