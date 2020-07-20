All apartments in Cobb County
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated April 16 2019 at 1:56 PM

294 Robin Lane SE

294 Robin Ln · No Longer Available
Location

294 Robin Ln, Cobb County, GA 30067
Powers Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath brick ranch close to I-75. Newly refinished hardwood floors and paint throughout. Large bright open living room and dining room. 2 car garage with automatic garage door. Private backyard with newly redone deck. Call today to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 294 Robin Lane SE have any available units?
294 Robin Lane SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 294 Robin Lane SE have?
Some of 294 Robin Lane SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 294 Robin Lane SE currently offering any rent specials?
294 Robin Lane SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 294 Robin Lane SE pet-friendly?
No, 294 Robin Lane SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 294 Robin Lane SE offer parking?
Yes, 294 Robin Lane SE offers parking.
Does 294 Robin Lane SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 294 Robin Lane SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 294 Robin Lane SE have a pool?
No, 294 Robin Lane SE does not have a pool.
Does 294 Robin Lane SE have accessible units?
No, 294 Robin Lane SE does not have accessible units.
Does 294 Robin Lane SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 294 Robin Lane SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 294 Robin Lane SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 294 Robin Lane SE does not have units with air conditioning.
