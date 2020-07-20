Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath brick ranch close to I-75. Newly refinished hardwood floors and paint throughout. Large bright open living room and dining room. 2 car garage with automatic garage door. Private backyard with newly redone deck. Call today to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 294 Robin Lane SE have any available units?
294 Robin Lane SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 294 Robin Lane SE have?
Some of 294 Robin Lane SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 294 Robin Lane SE currently offering any rent specials?
294 Robin Lane SE is not currently offering any rent specials.