Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

294 Bonnes Dr

294 Bonnes Dr · No Longer Available
Location

294 Bonnes Dr, Cobb County, GA 30168

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online - This home is on the Rently lockbox system.- Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 - $250 per pet See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 294 Bonnes Dr have any available units?
294 Bonnes Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 294 Bonnes Dr have?
Some of 294 Bonnes Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 294 Bonnes Dr currently offering any rent specials?
294 Bonnes Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 294 Bonnes Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 294 Bonnes Dr is pet friendly.
Does 294 Bonnes Dr offer parking?
Yes, 294 Bonnes Dr offers parking.
Does 294 Bonnes Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 294 Bonnes Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 294 Bonnes Dr have a pool?
No, 294 Bonnes Dr does not have a pool.
Does 294 Bonnes Dr have accessible units?
No, 294 Bonnes Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 294 Bonnes Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 294 Bonnes Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 294 Bonnes Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 294 Bonnes Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
