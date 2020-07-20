2902 Windstone Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

This beautifully appointed, move-in ready, executive home boasts a Master on the main, new paint & hardwoods throughout, 10' ceilings on main and 9' on upper level. Vaulted, trey & coffered ceilings, deep crown molding & a stacked stone fireplace. Gourmet kitchen opens to the family/keeping room and features granite countertops, a Wolf 6-burner stove & 2 ovens, a wine fridge plus a SubZero. Secondary bedrooms all have ensuite baths & oversized closets. Don't miss the apartment over the garage, the loft or especially the Pebble Tec pool & screen porch with Wolf grill!