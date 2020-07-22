All apartments in Cobb County
2902 Windstone Circle
2902 Windstone Circle

2902 Windstone Cir · No Longer Available
2902 Windstone Cir, Cobb County, GA 30062

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
oven
range
refrigerator
parking
garage
This beautifully appointed, move-in ready, executive home boasts a Master on the main, new paint & hardwoods throughout, 10' ceilings on main and 9' on upper level. Vaulted, trey & coffered ceilings, deep crown molding & a stacked stone fireplace. Gourmet kitchen opens to the family/keeping room and features granite countertops, a Wolf 6-burner stove & 2 ovens, a wine fridge plus a SubZero. Secondary bedrooms all have ensuite baths & oversized closets. Don't miss the apartment over the garage, the loft or especially the Pebble Tec pool & screen porch with Wolf grill!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 2902 Windstone Circle have any available units?
2902 Windstone Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 2902 Windstone Circle have?
Some of 2902 Windstone Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2902 Windstone Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2902 Windstone Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2902 Windstone Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2902 Windstone Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 2902 Windstone Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2902 Windstone Circle offers parking.
Does 2902 Windstone Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2902 Windstone Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2902 Windstone Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2902 Windstone Circle has a pool.
Does 2902 Windstone Circle have accessible units?
No, 2902 Windstone Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2902 Windstone Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2902 Windstone Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2902 Windstone Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2902 Windstone Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
