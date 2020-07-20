All apartments in Cobb County
2870 Creek Park Drive
Last updated May 31 2019 at 1:53 AM

2870 Creek Park Drive

2870 Creek Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2870 Creek Park Drive, Cobb County, GA 30062

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath, 2,200 sf home is located in Marietta, Ga. This home features beautiful hardwood, tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2870 Creek Park Drive have any available units?
2870 Creek Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 2870 Creek Park Drive have?
Some of 2870 Creek Park Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2870 Creek Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2870 Creek Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2870 Creek Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2870 Creek Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2870 Creek Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2870 Creek Park Drive offers parking.
Does 2870 Creek Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2870 Creek Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2870 Creek Park Drive have a pool?
No, 2870 Creek Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2870 Creek Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 2870 Creek Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2870 Creek Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2870 Creek Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2870 Creek Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2870 Creek Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
