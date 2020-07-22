All apartments in Cobb County
2859 Donamire Lane Northwest
Last updated April 6 2020 at 7:42 PM

2859 Donamire Lane Northwest

2859 Donamire Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2859 Donamire Lane Northwest, Cobb County, GA 30144

Amenities

**We will waive the application fee with an approved application!**Gorgeous 4 bed, 2.1 bath, 2,413 sq ft home in Kennesaw! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters and plenty of cabinet space. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard and enclosed patio, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to FMLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2859 Donamire Lane Northwest have any available units?
2859 Donamire Lane Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 2859 Donamire Lane Northwest have?
Some of 2859 Donamire Lane Northwest's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2859 Donamire Lane Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
2859 Donamire Lane Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2859 Donamire Lane Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 2859 Donamire Lane Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 2859 Donamire Lane Northwest offer parking?
No, 2859 Donamire Lane Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 2859 Donamire Lane Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2859 Donamire Lane Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2859 Donamire Lane Northwest have a pool?
No, 2859 Donamire Lane Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 2859 Donamire Lane Northwest have accessible units?
No, 2859 Donamire Lane Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2859 Donamire Lane Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2859 Donamire Lane Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2859 Donamire Lane Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 2859 Donamire Lane Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
