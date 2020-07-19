All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 2809 Candler Run SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
2809 Candler Run SW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2809 Candler Run SW

2809 Candler Run · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2809 Candler Run, Cobb County, GA 30064

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.0 bathrooms, and approximately 1,757 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submi

(RLNE4590718)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2809 Candler Run SW have any available units?
2809 Candler Run SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 2809 Candler Run SW have?
Some of 2809 Candler Run SW's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2809 Candler Run SW currently offering any rent specials?
2809 Candler Run SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2809 Candler Run SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2809 Candler Run SW is pet friendly.
Does 2809 Candler Run SW offer parking?
Yes, 2809 Candler Run SW offers parking.
Does 2809 Candler Run SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2809 Candler Run SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2809 Candler Run SW have a pool?
Yes, 2809 Candler Run SW has a pool.
Does 2809 Candler Run SW have accessible units?
No, 2809 Candler Run SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2809 Candler Run SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2809 Candler Run SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 2809 Candler Run SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2809 Candler Run SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crossings
875 Franklin Gateway
Marietta, GA 30067
Walton on the Chattahoochee
6640 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Avonlea Creekside
2905 Chastain Meadows Parkway Northwest
Marietta, GA 30066
Forest Glen
4236 Austell Rd
Austell, GA 30106
The Encore
3290 Cobb Galleria Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Park at Vinings
3000 Spring Hill Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Camden Shiloh
4044 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Columns at Bentley Manor
2600 Bentley Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College