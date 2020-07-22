All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 278 Castleair Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
278 Castleair Dr
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:15 PM

278 Castleair Dr

278 Castleair Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

278 Castleair Drive Northeast, Cobb County, GA 30144

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 278 Castleair Dr have any available units?
278 Castleair Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 278 Castleair Dr have?
Some of 278 Castleair Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 278 Castleair Dr currently offering any rent specials?
278 Castleair Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 278 Castleair Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 278 Castleair Dr is pet friendly.
Does 278 Castleair Dr offer parking?
No, 278 Castleair Dr does not offer parking.
Does 278 Castleair Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 278 Castleair Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 278 Castleair Dr have a pool?
No, 278 Castleair Dr does not have a pool.
Does 278 Castleair Dr have accessible units?
No, 278 Castleair Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 278 Castleair Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 278 Castleair Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 278 Castleair Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 278 Castleair Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brighton Way Apartments
100 Parkway Ave SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Laurel Hills Preserve
1955 Bells Ferry Rd
Marietta, GA 30066
Lakeside At Town Center
425 Williams Dr
Marietta, GA 30066
Junction at Vinings
2101 Paces Ferry Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Lantern Ridge
1810 Roswell Rd
Marietta, GA 30062
The Grandstand
3500 Windcliff Dr. SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Cortland East Cobb
2085 Roswell Rd
Marietta, GA 30062
The Atlantic Vinings
3385 Atlanta Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College