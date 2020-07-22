All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated January 16 2020 at 5:28 AM

2772 Old Barn Tr

2772 Old Barn Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2772 Old Barn Trail, Cobb County, GA 30127

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2772 Old Barn Tr have any available units?
2772 Old Barn Tr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 2772 Old Barn Tr have?
Some of 2772 Old Barn Tr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2772 Old Barn Tr currently offering any rent specials?
2772 Old Barn Tr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2772 Old Barn Tr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2772 Old Barn Tr is pet friendly.
Does 2772 Old Barn Tr offer parking?
No, 2772 Old Barn Tr does not offer parking.
Does 2772 Old Barn Tr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2772 Old Barn Tr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2772 Old Barn Tr have a pool?
No, 2772 Old Barn Tr does not have a pool.
Does 2772 Old Barn Tr have accessible units?
No, 2772 Old Barn Tr does not have accessible units.
Does 2772 Old Barn Tr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2772 Old Barn Tr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2772 Old Barn Tr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2772 Old Barn Tr does not have units with air conditioning.
