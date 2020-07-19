All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2749 Spencers Trace Northeast

2749 Spencers Trace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2749 Spencers Trace, Cobb County, GA 30062

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath, 2,000 sf home is located in Marietta, Ga. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all white appliances, spacious dining area and large driveway. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2749 Spencers Trace Northeast have any available units?
2749 Spencers Trace Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
Is 2749 Spencers Trace Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
2749 Spencers Trace Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2749 Spencers Trace Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 2749 Spencers Trace Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 2749 Spencers Trace Northeast offer parking?
No, 2749 Spencers Trace Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 2749 Spencers Trace Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2749 Spencers Trace Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2749 Spencers Trace Northeast have a pool?
No, 2749 Spencers Trace Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 2749 Spencers Trace Northeast have accessible units?
No, 2749 Spencers Trace Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 2749 Spencers Trace Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 2749 Spencers Trace Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2749 Spencers Trace Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 2749 Spencers Trace Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
