Cobb County, GA
2737 Pine Mountain Cr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2737 Pine Mountain Cr

2737 Pine Mountain Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2737 Pine Mountain Road Northwest, Cobb County, GA 30152

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2737 Pine Mountain Cr have any available units?
2737 Pine Mountain Cr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 2737 Pine Mountain Cr have?
Some of 2737 Pine Mountain Cr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2737 Pine Mountain Cr currently offering any rent specials?
2737 Pine Mountain Cr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2737 Pine Mountain Cr pet-friendly?
No, 2737 Pine Mountain Cr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 2737 Pine Mountain Cr offer parking?
Yes, 2737 Pine Mountain Cr offers parking.
Does 2737 Pine Mountain Cr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2737 Pine Mountain Cr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2737 Pine Mountain Cr have a pool?
No, 2737 Pine Mountain Cr does not have a pool.
Does 2737 Pine Mountain Cr have accessible units?
No, 2737 Pine Mountain Cr does not have accessible units.
Does 2737 Pine Mountain Cr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2737 Pine Mountain Cr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2737 Pine Mountain Cr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2737 Pine Mountain Cr does not have units with air conditioning.
