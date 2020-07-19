2730 Tritt Springs Drive NE

MOVE IN READY house in a GREAT school district. MURDOCK elementary; HIGHTOWER TRAIL middle; POPE high school. Open floor plan with spacious rooms. A large fenced yard provides great privacy. New stainless steel appliances and fresh interior paint.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
