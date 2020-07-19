All apartments in Cobb County
Cobb County, GA
2730 Tritt Springs Drive NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2730 Tritt Springs Drive NE

2730 Tritt Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2730 Tritt Lane, Cobb County, GA 30062

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
MOVE IN READY house in a GREAT school district. MURDOCK elementary; HIGHTOWER TRAIL middle; POPE high school. Open floor plan with spacious rooms. A large fenced yard provides great privacy. New stainless steel appliances and fresh interior paint.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2730 Tritt Springs Drive NE have any available units?
2730 Tritt Springs Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 2730 Tritt Springs Drive NE have?
Some of 2730 Tritt Springs Drive NE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2730 Tritt Springs Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
2730 Tritt Springs Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2730 Tritt Springs Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 2730 Tritt Springs Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 2730 Tritt Springs Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 2730 Tritt Springs Drive NE offers parking.
Does 2730 Tritt Springs Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2730 Tritt Springs Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2730 Tritt Springs Drive NE have a pool?
No, 2730 Tritt Springs Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 2730 Tritt Springs Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 2730 Tritt Springs Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2730 Tritt Springs Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2730 Tritt Springs Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2730 Tritt Springs Drive NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2730 Tritt Springs Drive NE does not have units with air conditioning.
