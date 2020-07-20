All apartments in Cobb County
2710 Candler Ct SW
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:11 PM

2710 Candler Ct SW

2710 Candler Court · No Longer Available
Location

2710 Candler Court, Cobb County, GA 30064

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely, Pottery Barn style home is ready to call home! Perfect flat driveway and private, fenced yard on cul-de-sac. Upper hallway 'catwalk' overlooks vaulted great room with fireplace. Updates throughout with new countertops, sink, faucet and sleek, black appliances. Dual vanities, garden tub & separate shower in master. Walk-in closets, Coming Soon!

AVAILABLE: Coming Soon
SHOW: Maintenance Pending
PETS: YES, OK with Conditions
*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Home is currently occupied/ in maintenance, email leasing@titleonemanagement.com or call 678.834.8758 to be added to a waiting list and be notified once property is available to view. For additional questions or for immediate assistance, contact our Leasing Desk at 678.792.2046 or visit our website at www.title1management.com.

All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application
Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount
ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions
MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history
$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted
Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)
No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.

For more information on our properties and screening criteria visit www.title1management.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2710 Candler Ct SW have any available units?
2710 Candler Ct SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 2710 Candler Ct SW have?
Some of 2710 Candler Ct SW's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2710 Candler Ct SW currently offering any rent specials?
2710 Candler Ct SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2710 Candler Ct SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2710 Candler Ct SW is pet friendly.
Does 2710 Candler Ct SW offer parking?
No, 2710 Candler Ct SW does not offer parking.
Does 2710 Candler Ct SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2710 Candler Ct SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2710 Candler Ct SW have a pool?
No, 2710 Candler Ct SW does not have a pool.
Does 2710 Candler Ct SW have accessible units?
No, 2710 Candler Ct SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2710 Candler Ct SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2710 Candler Ct SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2710 Candler Ct SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2710 Candler Ct SW does not have units with air conditioning.
