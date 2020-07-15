All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated August 12 2019 at 4:34 AM

2530 Lakefield Trail

2530 Lakefield Trail Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2530 Lakefield Trail Southwest, Cobb County, GA 30064

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
GREAT SWIM / Lighted Tennis Community! In LAKEFIELD MANOR subdivision

*** HILLGROVE HS District ***

FEATURES:

* 5 Spacious Bedrooms/ 4 baths
* Elegant Formal Dining Room
* Separate Formal Living Room
* Family Room Gas Starter Fireplace/ Coiffured Ceilings!
* Tons of Plantation Shutters Throughout!
* Bright/ Open Floorplan w/ Stunning Hardwood Flooring on Main!
* Gourmet Kitchen w/Desk Area/ Island/ SS Countertops w/ SS Appliances
* Stunning Master Spa w/ OVERSIZE Soaking Tub/ California WIC/ Double Vanities
* Outdoor Covered Pergola w/ paved stones
* Sunroom (could be used as 6th bedroom)/ Tiled
* Screened in Porch (designed to be used all year around)
* Fenced in Yard
* 2-Car Garage
* TONS of Upgrades throughout!

. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!! Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria *Pet policy: Sorry no pets *$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2530 Lakefield Trail have any available units?
2530 Lakefield Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 2530 Lakefield Trail have?
Some of 2530 Lakefield Trail's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2530 Lakefield Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2530 Lakefield Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2530 Lakefield Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 2530 Lakefield Trail is pet friendly.
Does 2530 Lakefield Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2530 Lakefield Trail offers parking.
Does 2530 Lakefield Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2530 Lakefield Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2530 Lakefield Trail have a pool?
Yes, 2530 Lakefield Trail has a pool.
Does 2530 Lakefield Trail have accessible units?
No, 2530 Lakefield Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2530 Lakefield Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2530 Lakefield Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 2530 Lakefield Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2530 Lakefield Trail has units with air conditioning.
