2530 Lakefield Trail

GREAT SWIM / Lighted Tennis Community! In LAKEFIELD MANOR subdivision



*** HILLGROVE HS District ***



FEATURES:



* 5 Spacious Bedrooms/ 4 baths

* Elegant Formal Dining Room

* Separate Formal Living Room

* Family Room Gas Starter Fireplace/ Coiffured Ceilings!

* Tons of Plantation Shutters Throughout!

* Bright/ Open Floorplan w/ Stunning Hardwood Flooring on Main!

* Gourmet Kitchen w/Desk Area/ Island/ SS Countertops w/ SS Appliances

* Stunning Master Spa w/ OVERSIZE Soaking Tub/ California WIC/ Double Vanities

* Outdoor Covered Pergola w/ paved stones

* Sunroom (could be used as 6th bedroom)/ Tiled

* Screened in Porch (designed to be used all year around)

* Fenced in Yard

* 2-Car Garage

* TONS of Upgrades throughout!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. *Pet policy: Sorry no pets *$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older)