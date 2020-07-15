2530 Lakefield Trail

Amenities
GREAT SWIM / Lighted Tennis Community! In LAKEFIELD MANOR subdivision
*** HILLGROVE HS District ***
FEATURES:
* 5 Spacious Bedrooms/ 4 baths
* Elegant Formal Dining Room
* Separate Formal Living Room
* Family Room Gas Starter Fireplace/ Coiffured Ceilings!
* Tons of Plantation Shutters Throughout!
* Bright/ Open Floorplan w/ Stunning Hardwood Flooring on Main!
* Gourmet Kitchen w/Desk Area/ Island/ SS Countertops w/ SS Appliances
* Stunning Master Spa w/ OVERSIZE Soaking Tub/ California WIC/ Double Vanities
* Outdoor Covered Pergola w/ paved stones
* Sunroom (could be used as 6th bedroom)/ Tiled
* Screened in Porch (designed to be used all year around)
* Fenced in Yard
* 2-Car Garage
* TONS of Upgrades throughout!
**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!!