Cobb County, GA
2522 Country Lake Circle
Last updated July 8 2020 at 3:36 PM

2522 Country Lake Circle

2522 Country Lake Circle · (470) 400-8444
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2522 Country Lake Circle, Cobb County, GA 30127

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1970 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features vinyl wood flooring, fireplace, vaulted ceilings and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with black and stainless steel appliances, dual refrigerator doors and lots of counter top space! The master suite includes tray ceilings and a private bathroom with dual vanity sink and walk in shower! Fenced backyard with open patio deck that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2522 Country Lake Circle have any available units?
2522 Country Lake Circle has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2522 Country Lake Circle have?
Some of 2522 Country Lake Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2522 Country Lake Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2522 Country Lake Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2522 Country Lake Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2522 Country Lake Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2522 Country Lake Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2522 Country Lake Circle offers parking.
Does 2522 Country Lake Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2522 Country Lake Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2522 Country Lake Circle have a pool?
No, 2522 Country Lake Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2522 Country Lake Circle have accessible units?
No, 2522 Country Lake Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2522 Country Lake Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2522 Country Lake Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2522 Country Lake Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2522 Country Lake Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
