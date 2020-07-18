2522 Country Lake Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features vinyl wood flooring, fireplace, vaulted ceilings and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with black and stainless steel appliances, dual refrigerator doors and lots of counter top space! The master suite includes tray ceilings and a private bathroom with dual vanity sink and walk in shower! Fenced backyard with open patio deck that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.