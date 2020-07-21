All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 2482 Chauncey Lane SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
2482 Chauncey Lane SW
Last updated July 11 2019 at 3:12 AM

2482 Chauncey Lane SW

2482 Chauncey Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2482 Chauncey Lane, Cobb County, GA 30064

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Cherry wood look vinyl plank floors are throughout this home! Living Room with Cathedral Ceiling, ceiling fan and rock faced fireplace with gas logs and open to the Dining Room. Kitchen with Cherry Cabinets includes Stainless Steel Appliances. Upper level includes Master Suite with private balcony, 2 closets & bath; 2 add'l BR’s & hall bath. Lower Level includes Family room, 4th BR, 3rd bath, & Laundry Room. Double Car Garage w/ auto openers & storage area. **Additional $15.00/month for Utility & Maintenance Reductions Program.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2482 Chauncey Lane SW have any available units?
2482 Chauncey Lane SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 2482 Chauncey Lane SW have?
Some of 2482 Chauncey Lane SW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2482 Chauncey Lane SW currently offering any rent specials?
2482 Chauncey Lane SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2482 Chauncey Lane SW pet-friendly?
No, 2482 Chauncey Lane SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 2482 Chauncey Lane SW offer parking?
Yes, 2482 Chauncey Lane SW offers parking.
Does 2482 Chauncey Lane SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2482 Chauncey Lane SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2482 Chauncey Lane SW have a pool?
No, 2482 Chauncey Lane SW does not have a pool.
Does 2482 Chauncey Lane SW have accessible units?
No, 2482 Chauncey Lane SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2482 Chauncey Lane SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2482 Chauncey Lane SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 2482 Chauncey Lane SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2482 Chauncey Lane SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Laurel Hills Preserve
1955 Bells Ferry Rd
Marietta, GA 30066
Stadium Walk
4501 Circle 75 Parkway
Atlanta, GA 30339
Parkside at Town Center
1615 Cobb Pkwy NW
Marietta, GA 30062
Colonial Grand at Barrett Creek
2400 Barrett Creek Boulevard
Marietta, GA 30066
Alta Mill
1650 Anderson Mill Rd SW
Austell, GA 30106
Glen Park
3740 Walton Way SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
23Thirty Cobb
2330 Cobb Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Walton Riverwood
3270 Walton Riverwood Ln SE
Vinings, GA 30339

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College