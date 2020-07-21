2482 Chauncey Lane SW

Amenities
Cherry wood look vinyl plank floors are throughout this home! Living Room with Cathedral Ceiling, ceiling fan and rock faced fireplace with gas logs and open to the Dining Room. Kitchen with Cherry Cabinets includes Stainless Steel Appliances. Upper level includes Master Suite with private balcony, 2 closets & bath; 2 add'l BR’s & hall bath. Lower Level includes Family room, 4th BR, 3rd bath, & Laundry Room. Double Car Garage w/ auto openers & storage area. **Additional $15.00/month for Utility & Maintenance Reductions Program.