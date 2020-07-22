All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated April 6 2019 at 5:45 AM

2459 Chauncey Ln

2459 Chauncey Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2459 Chauncey Lane, Cobb County, GA 30064

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. This home is on the Rently lockbox system. For your self viewing please register online at Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2459 Chauncey Ln have any available units?
2459 Chauncey Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 2459 Chauncey Ln have?
Some of 2459 Chauncey Ln's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2459 Chauncey Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2459 Chauncey Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2459 Chauncey Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2459 Chauncey Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2459 Chauncey Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2459 Chauncey Ln offers parking.
Does 2459 Chauncey Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2459 Chauncey Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2459 Chauncey Ln have a pool?
No, 2459 Chauncey Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2459 Chauncey Ln have accessible units?
No, 2459 Chauncey Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2459 Chauncey Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2459 Chauncey Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 2459 Chauncey Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2459 Chauncey Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
