Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
2450 Horseshoe Bend Road SW
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2450 Horseshoe Bend Road SW
2450 Horseshoe Bend Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2450 Horseshoe Bend Road, Cobb County, GA 30064
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Traditional updated 4 Bedrooms homes with Full Finished basement. Upgraded Kitchen with Granite Countertops. Ready to move in on August 16th. Appointment only, tenants occupied.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2450 Horseshoe Bend Road SW have any available units?
2450 Horseshoe Bend Road SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cobb County, GA
.
What amenities does 2450 Horseshoe Bend Road SW have?
Some of 2450 Horseshoe Bend Road SW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2450 Horseshoe Bend Road SW currently offering any rent specials?
2450 Horseshoe Bend Road SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2450 Horseshoe Bend Road SW pet-friendly?
No, 2450 Horseshoe Bend Road SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cobb County
.
Does 2450 Horseshoe Bend Road SW offer parking?
Yes, 2450 Horseshoe Bend Road SW offers parking.
Does 2450 Horseshoe Bend Road SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2450 Horseshoe Bend Road SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2450 Horseshoe Bend Road SW have a pool?
No, 2450 Horseshoe Bend Road SW does not have a pool.
Does 2450 Horseshoe Bend Road SW have accessible units?
No, 2450 Horseshoe Bend Road SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2450 Horseshoe Bend Road SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2450 Horseshoe Bend Road SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 2450 Horseshoe Bend Road SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2450 Horseshoe Bend Road SW does not have units with air conditioning.
