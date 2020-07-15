All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 2450 Horseshoe Bend Road SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
2450 Horseshoe Bend Road SW
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

2450 Horseshoe Bend Road SW

2450 Horseshoe Bend Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2450 Horseshoe Bend Road, Cobb County, GA 30064

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Traditional updated 4 Bedrooms homes with Full Finished basement. Upgraded Kitchen with Granite Countertops. Ready to move in on August 16th. Appointment only, tenants occupied.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2450 Horseshoe Bend Road SW have any available units?
2450 Horseshoe Bend Road SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 2450 Horseshoe Bend Road SW have?
Some of 2450 Horseshoe Bend Road SW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2450 Horseshoe Bend Road SW currently offering any rent specials?
2450 Horseshoe Bend Road SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2450 Horseshoe Bend Road SW pet-friendly?
No, 2450 Horseshoe Bend Road SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 2450 Horseshoe Bend Road SW offer parking?
Yes, 2450 Horseshoe Bend Road SW offers parking.
Does 2450 Horseshoe Bend Road SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2450 Horseshoe Bend Road SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2450 Horseshoe Bend Road SW have a pool?
No, 2450 Horseshoe Bend Road SW does not have a pool.
Does 2450 Horseshoe Bend Road SW have accessible units?
No, 2450 Horseshoe Bend Road SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2450 Horseshoe Bend Road SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2450 Horseshoe Bend Road SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 2450 Horseshoe Bend Road SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2450 Horseshoe Bend Road SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Arbors at East Cobb
1800 Roswell Rd
Marietta, GA 30062
Rosemont Vinings Ridge
3200 Post Woods Dr
Atlanta, GA 30339
300 Riverside
300 Riverside Pkwy
Austell, GA 30168
The Avenues of Kennesaw East & West
3900 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Avonlea Creekside
2905 Chastain Meadows Parkway Northwest
Marietta, GA 30066
Alder Park
8 Cumberland Way SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
The Pointe at Vinings
50 Adams Lake Blvd SE
Vinings, GA 30339
Shiloh Green
50 Walton Green Way NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College