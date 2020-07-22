Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 2444 Noelle Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
2444 Noelle Lane
Last updated April 12 2019 at 5:44 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2444 Noelle Lane
2444 Noelle Ln
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2444 Noelle Ln, Cobb County, GA 30127
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2444 Noelle Lane have any available units?
2444 Noelle Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cobb County, GA
.
Is 2444 Noelle Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2444 Noelle Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2444 Noelle Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2444 Noelle Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cobb County
.
Does 2444 Noelle Lane offer parking?
No, 2444 Noelle Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2444 Noelle Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2444 Noelle Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2444 Noelle Lane have a pool?
No, 2444 Noelle Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2444 Noelle Lane have accessible units?
No, 2444 Noelle Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2444 Noelle Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2444 Noelle Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2444 Noelle Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2444 Noelle Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Crestmont
500 Williams Dr
Marietta, GA 30066
Ashford 75 Apartments
5000 S Lincoln Trace Ave SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Sedona Falls
1717 Waterfall Village Dr SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Overton Rise
3695 Cumberland Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30339
Arbors of Smryna
2001 Old Concord Rd
Fair Oaks, GA 30080
The Knolls
1675 Roswell Rd NE
Marietta, GA 30062
Winterset at East Cobb
3400 Winterset Pkwy SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Park at Vinings
3000 Spring Hill Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Similar Pages
Cobb County Pet Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Woodstock, GA
Milton, GA
Vinings, GA
Acworth, GA
Mableton, GA
Lithia Springs, GA
Fair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GA
Austell, GA
Hiram, GA
Powder Springs, GA
Cartersville, GA
North Druid Hills, GA
Druid Hills, GA
East Point, GA
Holly Springs, GA
Dallas, GA
Gresham Park, GA
Chamblee, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Emory University
Georgia State University
Life University
Chattahoochee Technical College