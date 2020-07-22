All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated April 12 2019 at 5:44 PM

2444 Noelle Lane

2444 Noelle Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2444 Noelle Ln, Cobb County, GA 30127

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2444 Noelle Lane have any available units?
2444 Noelle Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
Is 2444 Noelle Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2444 Noelle Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2444 Noelle Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2444 Noelle Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 2444 Noelle Lane offer parking?
No, 2444 Noelle Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2444 Noelle Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2444 Noelle Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2444 Noelle Lane have a pool?
No, 2444 Noelle Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2444 Noelle Lane have accessible units?
No, 2444 Noelle Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2444 Noelle Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2444 Noelle Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2444 Noelle Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2444 Noelle Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
