2407 Broward Drive NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 3/4 bedrooms, 3 full baths in East Cobb. New Carpet/hardwood laminate & Paint. King size master w/ walk-in closet, both secondary bedrooms w/walk-in closets. Den w/vaulted ceiling & new gas logs. Separate dining room. 4th bedroom / In-law suite with a full bath & Murphy Bed or use as family room. Large Sunroom leads to the deck. Kitchen has a gas range, refrigerator, & dishwasher. 2 Car garage, small workshop & a large workshop w/ bay door. Close to great schools, easy access to I-75, shopping, restaurants, Town Center Mall, KSU, & Kennestone Hospital.