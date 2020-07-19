All apartments in Cobb County
2407 Broward Drive NE

2407 Broward Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2407 Broward Drive, Cobb County, GA 30066

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3/4 bedrooms, 3 full baths in East Cobb. New Carpet/hardwood laminate & Paint. King size master w/ walk-in closet, both secondary bedrooms w/walk-in closets. Den w/vaulted ceiling & new gas logs. Separate dining room. 4th bedroom / In-law suite with a full bath & Murphy Bed or use as family room. Large Sunroom leads to the deck. Kitchen has a gas range, refrigerator, & dishwasher. 2 Car garage, small workshop & a large workshop w/ bay door. Close to great schools, easy access to I-75, shopping, restaurants, Town Center Mall, KSU, & Kennestone Hospital.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2407 Broward Drive NE have any available units?
2407 Broward Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 2407 Broward Drive NE have?
Some of 2407 Broward Drive NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2407 Broward Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
2407 Broward Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2407 Broward Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 2407 Broward Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 2407 Broward Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 2407 Broward Drive NE offers parking.
Does 2407 Broward Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2407 Broward Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2407 Broward Drive NE have a pool?
No, 2407 Broward Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 2407 Broward Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 2407 Broward Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2407 Broward Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2407 Broward Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2407 Broward Drive NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2407 Broward Drive NE does not have units with air conditioning.
