All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 2384 Sawmill Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
2384 Sawmill Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2384 Sawmill Rd

2384 Sawmill Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2384 Sawmill Road, Cobb County, GA 30064

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals, as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just an impressive. This home is on the Rently lockbox system. For your self viewing please register online Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 - $250 per pet GÇôSee Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2384 Sawmill Rd have any available units?
2384 Sawmill Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 2384 Sawmill Rd have?
Some of 2384 Sawmill Rd's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2384 Sawmill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2384 Sawmill Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2384 Sawmill Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2384 Sawmill Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2384 Sawmill Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2384 Sawmill Rd offers parking.
Does 2384 Sawmill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2384 Sawmill Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2384 Sawmill Rd have a pool?
No, 2384 Sawmill Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2384 Sawmill Rd have accessible units?
No, 2384 Sawmill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2384 Sawmill Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2384 Sawmill Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2384 Sawmill Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2384 Sawmill Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mountain Park Estates
1925 Old 41 Hwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152
The Residences at Vinings Mountain
100 Pinhurst Dr
Atlanta, GA 30339
Tramore Village
2222 E West Connector
Austell, GA 30106
The Barrett
83 Ernest W Barrett Pkwy
Marietta, GA 30066
Reserve at the Ballpark
2875 Crescent Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
Winterset at East Cobb
3400 Winterset Pkwy SE
Marietta, GA 30067
23Thirty Cobb
2330 Cobb Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Ivy Ridge Apartments
2650 Bentley Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College