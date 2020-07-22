All apartments in Cobb County
2379 Wales Dr
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:46 AM

2379 Wales Dr

2379 Wales Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2379 Wales Drive, Cobb County, GA 30106

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2379 Wales Dr have any available units?
2379 Wales Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 2379 Wales Dr have?
Some of 2379 Wales Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2379 Wales Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2379 Wales Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2379 Wales Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2379 Wales Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2379 Wales Dr offer parking?
No, 2379 Wales Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2379 Wales Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2379 Wales Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2379 Wales Dr have a pool?
No, 2379 Wales Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2379 Wales Dr have accessible units?
No, 2379 Wales Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2379 Wales Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2379 Wales Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2379 Wales Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2379 Wales Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
