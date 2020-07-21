This home has an open floor plan in a great established neighborhood. The stately stone fire place is perfect for a cozy movie night with friends and family. Your fur baby will love the spacious fenced back yard. Several upgrades have been made to the kitchens and bathrooms. This home is ready for immediate move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2360 Rock Creek Drive SW have any available units?
2360 Rock Creek Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 2360 Rock Creek Drive SW have?
Some of 2360 Rock Creek Drive SW's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2360 Rock Creek Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
2360 Rock Creek Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.