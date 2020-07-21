All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:35 PM

2360 Rock Creek Drive SW

2360 Rock Creek Dr SW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2360 Rock Creek Dr SW, Cobb County, GA 30064

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This home has an open floor plan in a great established neighborhood. The stately stone fire place is perfect for a cozy movie night with friends and family. Your fur baby will love the spacious fenced back yard. Several upgrades have been made to the kitchens and bathrooms. This home is ready for immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2360 Rock Creek Drive SW have any available units?
2360 Rock Creek Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 2360 Rock Creek Drive SW have?
Some of 2360 Rock Creek Drive SW's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2360 Rock Creek Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
2360 Rock Creek Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2360 Rock Creek Drive SW pet-friendly?
No, 2360 Rock Creek Drive SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 2360 Rock Creek Drive SW offer parking?
Yes, 2360 Rock Creek Drive SW offers parking.
Does 2360 Rock Creek Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2360 Rock Creek Drive SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2360 Rock Creek Drive SW have a pool?
No, 2360 Rock Creek Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 2360 Rock Creek Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 2360 Rock Creek Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2360 Rock Creek Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2360 Rock Creek Drive SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 2360 Rock Creek Drive SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2360 Rock Creek Drive SW does not have units with air conditioning.
