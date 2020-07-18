All apartments in Cobb County
2344 Wavetree Ln NW.
Last updated July 1 2020 at 10:43 PM

2344 Wavetree Ln NW

2344 Wavetree Lane Northwest · (770) 200-7577
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2344 Wavetree Lane Northwest, Cobb County, GA 30101

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,645

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. If home is equipped with a pool, Resident will be billed $150 per month for pool maintenance fee.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2344 Wavetree Ln NW have any available units?
2344 Wavetree Ln NW has a unit available for $1,645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2344 Wavetree Ln NW currently offering any rent specials?
2344 Wavetree Ln NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2344 Wavetree Ln NW pet-friendly?
No, 2344 Wavetree Ln NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 2344 Wavetree Ln NW offer parking?
No, 2344 Wavetree Ln NW does not offer parking.
Does 2344 Wavetree Ln NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2344 Wavetree Ln NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2344 Wavetree Ln NW have a pool?
Yes, 2344 Wavetree Ln NW has a pool.
Does 2344 Wavetree Ln NW have accessible units?
No, 2344 Wavetree Ln NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2344 Wavetree Ln NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2344 Wavetree Ln NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2344 Wavetree Ln NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2344 Wavetree Ln NW does not have units with air conditioning.

